GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 390.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Yew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,294.28). In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Alex Yew bought 20,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,294.28). Also, insider Dawn Crichard bought 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,485.34 ($4,302.36). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

