Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of G traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 5,162.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

