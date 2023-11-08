Genus plc (LON:GNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genus Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,170 ($26.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,976 ($24.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,364 ($41.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,336.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,142 ($26.44), for a total value of £112,262.22 ($138,578.22). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

