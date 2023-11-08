GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 5.1 %

GFS opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.