Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces GBX 2.19 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 143.45 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.14. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.10 ($2.06).

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Martin McAdam bought 50,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($83,323.05). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.