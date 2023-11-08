Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ GO traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 1,967,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

