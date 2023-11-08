Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,838. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.15. 216,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,778. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.64 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

