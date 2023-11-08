Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.39. 1,143,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

