Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.30. 249,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

