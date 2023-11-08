Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 163,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $169.71. 297,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

