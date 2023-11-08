Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

