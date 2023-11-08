Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 449,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.