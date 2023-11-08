Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.14. 2,059,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.