H2O DAO Market Cap Reaches $32.24 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $246,520.17 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

