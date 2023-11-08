Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.8 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

