Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,329 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 3,735,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.