Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

