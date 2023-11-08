Heirloom Wealth Management Buys 3,131 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 192.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 675,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

