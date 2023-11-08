Heirloom Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,269 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 186,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.13. 1,284,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.45. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.21 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

