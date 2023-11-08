Heirloom Wealth Management Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $373.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,595. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,161 shares of company stock worth $14,180,275. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

