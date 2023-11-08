Heirloom Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 142,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 586,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 116,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,811. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

