Heirloom Wealth Management Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,366.86. 97,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,378. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,258.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

