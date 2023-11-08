Heirloom Wealth Management Sells 38,403 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,403 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $410.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

