Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.92 Per Share

Nov 8th, 2023

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 156.99 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of £307.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,302.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.87.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

