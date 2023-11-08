Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.92 Per Share

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 156.99 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of £307.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,302.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.87.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

