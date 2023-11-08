HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Up 0.1%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 302,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HH&L Acquisition by 506.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 151,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 126,607 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

