HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Up 0.1%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
