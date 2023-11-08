Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Tops $21.71 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.03 or 0.00034057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $172.22 million and $21.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,317,938 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

