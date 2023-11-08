H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 1,048,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,989. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.