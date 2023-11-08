HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $556-558 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.57 million.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $442.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,630. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.50 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $515.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

