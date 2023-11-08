HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $556.00 million-$558.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.24 million. HubSpot also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $515.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.15. 1,145,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.97. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.50 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

