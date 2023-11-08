Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,943.65

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $341.67 million and $7,943.65 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $38,092.46 or 1.07121257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

