IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.
IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
IDEX Stock Performance
IEX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 420,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
