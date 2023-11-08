IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

IEX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 420,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

