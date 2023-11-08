Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.03-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of 378-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.52 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.05-0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.72.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 4,660,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

