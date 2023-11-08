Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) COO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 7,161,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.