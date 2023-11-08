Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

ALKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 519,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

