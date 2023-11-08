Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,275,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,896,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $106,600.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 1,103,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,929. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $681.80 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.