Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Sells 219,545 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 2,773,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,931. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
