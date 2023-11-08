Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Sells 219,545 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 2,773,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,931. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

