Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells 81,347 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30.

On Monday, October 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40.

On Friday, September 1st, Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.22 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.