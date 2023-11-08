InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NSPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

