Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 23,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

