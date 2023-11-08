Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.