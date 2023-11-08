Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.03. 20,534,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,591,578. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.48. The company has a market cap of $696.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

