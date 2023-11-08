Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

