International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.72 million.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Money Express by 2,356.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
