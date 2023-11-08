International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.72 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

International Money Express Stock Up 11.3 %

IMXI stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Money Express by 2,356.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

