Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.
View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.