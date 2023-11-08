Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.