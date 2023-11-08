INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Declares GBX 3.85 Dividend

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPU stock opened at GBX 392.14 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £132.66 million, a P/E ratio of -523.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.96. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 378 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 478 ($5.90).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

