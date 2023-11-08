Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2023 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Nasdaq had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Nasdaq had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Nasdaq had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $49.00.

9/27/2023 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2023 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 2,525,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

