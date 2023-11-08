Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $847.00 to $837.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $915.00 to $914.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $833.00 to $847.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $665.00 to $680.00.
- 9/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $824.52 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
