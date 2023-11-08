IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. IOTA has a total market cap of $554.38 million and $21.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,999,852,696 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

