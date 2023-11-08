Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 7.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.63. 6,648,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,261,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

