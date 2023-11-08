Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,752. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

